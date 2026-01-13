Arab League, United Nations Discuss Peace Efforts In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Secretary-General of the Arab League Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit met Monday with the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra, to discuss the latest developments in Sudan, as well as ongoing efforts aimed at achieving peace.

During the meeting, held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Aboul Gheit underscored the constants guiding the Arab League's position on the Sudanese crisis. Chief among these are preserving Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity; safeguarding Sudan's national state institutions; rejecting any foreign interference in Sudan's internal affairs; and supporting the launch of an inclusive and comprehensive Sudanese national dialogue.

For his part, the UN envoy outlined his efforts to bridge the gaps between the Sudanese parties, with the aim of ending the war and rescuing the Sudanese people from the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the crippling food crisis.

The two sides also discussed the consultative meeting to coordinate peace efforts and initiatives in Sudan. The UN envoy emphasised the importance of these meetings, which were launched by the Arab League in July 2024, in unifying international and regional efforts toward addressing the Sudanese crisis.