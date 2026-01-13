Japan Praises Qatar's Mediation Role As Tokyo Seeks Deeper Ties During Doha Visit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Japan has praised the State of Qatar's pivotal role in regional and international mediation efforts, highlighting its continued support for initiatives aimed at promoting stability in the Middle East, particularly in relation to Gaza.

Speaking at a media briefing in Doha, the official spokesperson for Japan's Foreign Ministry, HE Toshihiro Kitamura said Qatar's diplomatic engagement underscored its importance as a key regional actor. The briefing was held on the occasion of HE Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to Doha.

Kitamura said talks between the two sides focused on expanding cooperation in energy, investment, advanced technology and security, noting that Qatar has been a strategic partner for Japan in liquefied natural gas supplies for decades.

He added that the visit forms part of a wider regional and international tour aimed at strengthening political dialogue and bilateral cooperation amid mounting global challenges.

During the visit, Japan announced new assistance worth USD 170 million to the Palestinians, to support humanitarian sectors including food, healthcare and debris removal, as well as budgetary support for the Palestinian Authority. Japan also stressed the need for institutional reform to ensure sustainable governance.

Kitamura reaffirmed Japan's support for a two-state solution, voicing concern over settlement activity and violence in the West Bank, and underlining the importance of adherence to international law and renewed efforts to advance a comprehensive peace plan.