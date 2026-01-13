Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Panamanian Foreign Minister Martínez-Acha


2026-01-13 02:01:27
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vasquez. Secretary Rubio expressed deep appreciation for Panama's steadfast partnership over the past year, highlighting the close cooperation that has advanced shared priorities across our region. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration on issues of mutual concern, including our expanded security cooperation to combat shared threats, such as narcotrafficking and transnational crime. Secretary Rubio welcomed Panama's steps to ensure that critical infrastructure remains protected and expressed interest in further cooperation in ongoing regional efforts to promote stability in Venezuela.

