Winter Cup Futsal Premier League Kicks Off In Ghazni

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The Winter Cup Futsal Premier League has officially commenced in southern Ghazni province, featuring nine competing teams, an official said on Tuesday.

Bilal Mujahid, Head of Physical Education and Sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tournament aims to promote futsal at the provincial level, encourage the exchange of experience among athletes, strengthen sporting ties and identify talented and competitive teams.

He said the initiative would help ensure stronger representation for Ghazni in future provincial and national competitions.

Shuhada by a score of 4–2. He added that matches are being held at the Islamic Culture Gymnasium and will continue for nearly one and a half months. Special prizes will be awarded to outstanding players at the conclusion of the tournament. One of the participants, Mohammad Sharif, expressed satisfaction over the launch of an official top-tier futsal competition in the province. He noted that such tournaments play a vital role in improving players' skills and competitive experience. Meanwhile, A-League volleyball matches also began in Ghazni last week, with 16 teams participating. hz/sa

According to Mujahid, the opening match saw Oqabaan-i-Maiwand defeat Syed