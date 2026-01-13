Italy Allocates €1M To Support Afghan Women, Youth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Italy has contributed one million euros to support vulnerable women and youth in accessing licit income opportunities in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) announced on Tuesday.

In a post on its X, UNODC expressed appreciation to Italy for the generous contribution, stating that the funding would help strengthen alternative livelihood opportunities and enhance economic resilience.

According to UNODC, the project will benefit 6,797 women and youth and will contribute directly to national and international efforts to reduce dependence on narcotic crop cultivation in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Italy had allocated 2.4 million euros to the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA).

