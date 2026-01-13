Italy Allocates €1M To Support Afghan Women, Youth
In a post on its X, UNODC expressed appreciation to Italy for the generous contribution, stating that the funding would help strengthen alternative livelihood opportunities and enhance economic resilience.
According to UNODC, the project will benefit 6,797 women and youth and will contribute directly to national and international efforts to reduce dependence on narcotic crop cultivation in Afghanistan.
Earlier, Italy had allocated 2.4 million euros to the Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA).
