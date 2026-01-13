Rickshaws Movement Banned On Key Roads In Jalalabad City

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): To ensure urban order, the Nangarhar Police have designated specific routes and areas for rickshaw traffic in Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province and warned that legal action will be taken against violators.

In a statement, the Nangarhar Police Headquarters said the decision was made under a traffic management regulatory plan aimed at maintaining urban order and ensuring the safety of public movement.

According to the statement, the following roads in Jalalabad city have been declared off-limits to rickshaws: the main road from Pul-i-Jandarom toward the city; the road from the Department of Agriculture toward Talashi Square; the road from Chaparhar Terminal toward Talashi Square; the road from Laghman Terminal toward Talashi Square; and the road from Chashma-i-Khanji Square toward Da Afghanistan Bank.

The statement added that rickshaw drivers are strictly instructed to avoid traveling on the prohibited routes.

It warned that anyone violating the established rules and regulations will be dealt with in accordance with applicable laws.

