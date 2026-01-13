Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey Plans $150M Cement Factory In Jawzjan: Consul General


2026-01-13 02:01:17
SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The Turkish Consul General in northern Jowzjan province has announced that Turkey will soon construct a cement production factory in the province, with an investment of over $150 million.

The governor's office stated that Murat Dikmen, the Turkish Consul General based in Mazar-i-Sharif, met today (Tuesday) with Mawlawi Abdullah Sarhadi, the governor of Jowzjan.

During the meeting, the Consul General discussed ongoing cooperation and Turkey's development programs in the province. He said the cement factory, with an investment of $150–200 million, will create employment opportunities for hundreds of people.

He added that over the past years, Turkey has carried out effective initiatives in education, health, and sustainable development in Jowzjan, and these efforts will continue.

Governor Sarhadi expressed appreciation for Turkey's support and requested additional assistance for the health sector, noting that healthcare centers urgently need equipment, medicine, and ambulances.

He also stressed the importance of expanding education projects and providing safe drinking water in the districts, calling for these initiatives to be implemented fairly, transparently, and without ethnic or regional bias.

Pajhwok Afghan News

