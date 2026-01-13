Arizona Bike Week Returns For Its 29Th Year April 8 12, 2026, With Five Days Of Bikes, Music & Adrenaline

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arizona Bike Week returns to one of the Southwest's most iconic event venues this April, uniting tens of thousands of riders and music fans for another five-day rally. Set for Wednesday, April 8 through Sunday, April 12, 2026, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, this year's 29th annual celebration of motorcycle culture, music and more builds upon the momentum of last year's rally, which welcomed an estimated 75,000 attendees.

The 2026 concert lineup unites artists from multiple genres of rock and country. Black Stone Cherry kicks things off Wednesday, April 8, followed by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Thursday, April 9. Cody Jinks performs Friday, April 10, with Ted Nugent closing out the concert series Saturday, April 11.

Arizona Bike Week's 29th installment will also feature the Arena Wars Fighting Series, taking place Saturday, April 11, in The Pit. The MMA & combat sports showcase promises plenty of action, with fighters stepping into the cage for intense matchups against a backdrop of bikes and the energy of the rally. The 2026 installment will also welcome the return of fan-favorite stunt and bike shows and other crowd favorites like the Used Bike Corral, where bike enthusiasts can buy and sell – or just browse - motorcycles onsite throughout the event.

“This event continues to grow because it delivers an experience unlike any other in Arizona,” said Lisa Cyr, who produces Arizona Bike Week alongside Kristina Anderson.“Whether you come for the music, the bikes, the racing or the sense of community, come see how we're raising the bar this year and making Arizona Bike Week 2026 the biggest and best one yet.”

Arizona Bike Week will once again have an assortment of ticket options and experiences available, from all-encompassing Rally Passes that grant access to all five days and all four concerts to single-day passes for those planning their attendance around a specific show or performance. The PowerYard offers free entry until 5 p.m., with paid access available after that time (excluding nightly concerts). RV and tent campsites are available for those looking to stay on-site and close to all the action.

An expansive vendor showcase will also feature vendors displaying everything from motorcycle parts and accessories to tattoos and apparel. Vendor registration is currently open, giving artists, retailers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to set up shop at one of the nation's biggest and best-attended bike events. With live music, new and returning attractions and multiple ticket options, Arizona Bike Week continues to cement itself as a must-do on the global motorcycle calendar.

Learn more about Arizona Bike Week or purchase tickets at AZBikeWeek.