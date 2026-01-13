Sheryl Dixon Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Relentless' With Lisa Nichols

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with Sheryl Dixon, who will co-author the upcoming book“Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



Sheryl is a confident professional with a strong track record of success, having worked in a variety of roles at strategic and operational levels within the private and public sectors. Her diverse career history spans over 30 years, ranging from commercial banking to economic development and regeneration. Within Local Authority, Sheryl served as Principal Revenues Officer where she thrived as a strong leader, managed difficult debt recovery processes and successfully led her team to achieve stringent collection targets each year.



Later, working at strategic level, within Economic Development, Sheryl was selected to lead various high-profile government funded programmes. She particularly enjoyed her role in supporting businesses to win more contracts, refine their business plans and in encouraging entrepreneurship. This role showcased her natural ability to develop effective partnership approaches, whilst working with external partner organisations, toward shared objectives.



For over 10 years, Sheryl juggled full time employment, with a growing side business in Construction and Property Services. During the past year, she has opted for a full return to the private sector. As co-founder and Managing Director of a successful company, Sheryl has responsibility for organisational strategy, finance, implementing systems and technology.



Alongside this, Sheryl is a successful property investor and works collaboratively to support other investors in building their own property portfolios.



Sheryl has a success mindset, advocates personal growth and empowerment. A passionate speaker and mentor who connects easily with others. Her impressive achievements are testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence, whilst embracing challenges with dignity, focus and resilience.



Outside of work, Sheryl enjoys various pastimes including travel, nature and keeping fit.



Connect with Sheryl at:



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Sheryl Dixon as a co-author of“Relentless.” The book's release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, Sheryl Dixon, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going-no matter the odds.