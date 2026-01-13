K. Lowery Moore Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Relentless' With Lisa Nichols

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce an exciting new publishing collaboration with K. Lowery Moore, who will co-author the upcoming book“Relentless” alongside world-renowned speaker and author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the globe.



“Relentless” offers a powerful exploration of what it truly takes to keep going when quitting feels like the easier option. Through real-world stories and honest reflection, the book examines the mindset, discipline, and inner strength required to persevere when motivation fades and challenges intensify. Rather than focusing on perfection or overnight success, the book centers on resilience built over time, purpose clarified through adversity, and the courage to stay committed even when outcomes are uncertain.



K. Lowery Moore is an author, poet, TV show host, business owner, and empowerment speaker from Washington, D.C.



In 2007, K. Lowery Moore established a publishing company, So Sophisticated Publications, to maintain ownership of her work. Since publishing her books, she has been featured at several literary events nationwide. She had the memorable opportunity to share her debut novel, When I'm Loving You, on stage at the Michael Baisden Live Tour in 2008. She also appeared on local cable TV Shows in the Washington DC area: Success-Filled Living and Views & Vibes.



K. Lowery Moore hosted an Internet-based TV show at Listen Vision Studios in Washington, D.C. from 2014 – 2017, and is relaunching the show as a podcast in 2026. The K. Lowery Moore Show is formatted to discuss topics that ignite positive conversations geared towards promoting self-love, encouraging healthy relationships, establishing businesses, reprogramming negative stereotypes and rebuilding the family structure in the African-American community.



While raising two sons, Antonio and Andray, K. Lowery Moore earned an MBA with honors in 2010 from Strayer University, and in 2025, she retired from federal service after a thirty-three-year career. In her spare time, she operates a networking marketing business, travels to tropical places, and spends time with family, especially her grandson, Amir.



For more information, visit Klowerymoore



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome K. Lowery Moore as a co-author of“Relentless.” The book's release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering timely inspiration and practical perspectives from Lisa Nichols, K. Lowery Moore, and other leading professionals for readers determined to keep going-no matter the odds.