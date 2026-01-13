10 Stores With The Best Clearance Grocery Sections In 2026

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide)

While everyone else is scanning the weekly ad, the true bargain hunters are heading straight for the back of the store. The clearance section is the last refuge of deep discounts in an inflationary world. These aren't just“sale” items; these are“distressed” goods that managers are desperate to liquidate. Whether it is because the packaging is dented, the season is over, or the“best by” date is approaching, these products are often marked down by 50% to 90%. If you aren't checking these ten specific clearance hotspots, you are paying too much.

1. Kroger (and affiliates like Ralphs/Smith's)

Look for the bright yellow and red“Woohoo!” stickers. Kroger is famous for its dedicated clearance sections, usually found on a specific end-cap in the dry goods aisles and a designated rack in the dairy and bakery sections. They aggressively mark down dairy, often pricing high-end yogurts and organic milk for pennies on the dollar a few days before expiration.

2. Walmart

Walmart's clearance aisle is legendary, but messy. It is usually located near the garden center or the toys, far away from the grocery section. Here you will find dented cans, discontinued seasonal flavors, and overstock snacks. Use the Walmart app to scan the barcode, as the price in the system is sometimes even lower than the clearance sticker.

3. Grocery Outlet (“Bargain Market”)

This entire store is a clearance section. Grocery Outlet operates on an“opportunistic buying” model, purchasing overstock and packaging-change inventory from major brands. You will find high-end organic and keto brands here for 60% less than Whole Foods. The catch is that the inventory changes daily; if you see it, buy it.

4. Target

Target places small red clearance stickers on items throughout the grocery aisles. Check the end-caps facing the back wall of the store. They are particularly good for clearing out“seasonal” items like holiday-themed baking mixes, coffee, and snacks immediately after a holiday passes, often dropping to 70% off or more.

5. Meijer

For Midwest shoppers, Meijer offers“Flashfood” fridges near the front of the store. You use the Flashfood app to buy meats, produce, and bakery items nearing their sell-by date at massive discounts, then just grab your bag from the dedicated fridge. It is a digital-first clearance section.

6. Aldi

Aldi marks down meat and bakery items with giant red“$1 Off” or“$2 Off” stickers. Because their base prices are already so low, these stickers often bring the price of a pack of chicken thighs or a loaf of bread down to nearly zero. The best time to find these is early in the morning.

7. Lidl

Similar to Aldi, Lidl uses bright orange stickers to discount bakery and meat items by 30% or roughly 50% as they near expiration. They also have a“Too Good To Waste” box for produce, where you can get a 5kg box of slightly imperfect fruit and veg for just a few dollars.

8. Bakery Outlets (like Franz or Entenmann's)

These standalone stores sell bread that is one day too old for the supermarket shelf. You can fill a cart with bagels, organic bread, and treats for ten dollars. It is the same bread you buy at the store, just 48 hours older and 80% cheaper.

9. WinCo Foods

WinCo is known for its“Wall of Value” at the entry, but the real deals are the green-tag clearance items scattered on shelves. Because they are employee-owned and high-volume, they ruthlessly clear out slow-moving inventory to free up shelf space.

10. United Grocery Outlet

A regional treasure in the Southeast, this chain functions like a massive clearance warehouse. They specialize in“short-dated” meat and frozen foods. If you have a deep freezer, this is the best place to buy protein in bulk for a fraction of the supermarket cost.

The clearance aisle is not a graveyard for bad food; it is a treasure hunt for smart shoppers. By targeting these ten stores and knowing where to look-from the“Woohoo!” stickers at Kroger to the Flashfood fridges at Meijer-you can insulate your family from rising food costs. Stop walking past the red stickers. Start seeing them as the instant rebates they are, and watch your grocery bill drop while your pantry stays full.