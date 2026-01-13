Ascend, Inc. Appoints Aren James To Lead Canadian Expansion And Drive UKG Service Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ascend, Inc., a premier implementation and managed services partner exclusively aligned with UKG, today announced that Aren James has joined the company as a results-driven Sales Executive to help drive UKG Pro, UKG Workforce Management (WFM)TM and UKG Readyprofessional implementation services for midmarket and enterprise organizations across Canada.

With extensive experience in workforce technology sales and consultative client engagement, James will drive Ascend's growth in Canada and supporting business expansion across the region. In his role, he will work closely with Ascend's service delivery teams to identify opportunities, build strong client partnerships, and support organizations through implementations, managed payroll, and premier support service offerings.

Prior to joining Ascend, James built a strong track record of success at ADP Canada, where he specialized in advising midmarket and enterprise clients on modern HR, payroll, and workforce solutions. His career reflects a strong commitment to elevating the customer experience while driving revenue growth.

“Aren's proven expertise in the Canadian market and his deep understanding of workforce management technology make him an outstanding addition to our sales team” said Lou Sylaj, CEO at Ascend.“His sales acumen and drive for client success will strengthen our ability to deliver valuable outcomes for UKG customers across Canada and solidify our position as a preferred services provider for Canadian businesses.”

“I'm thrilled to join Ascend and contribute to the growth of Ascend's UKG services across Canada,” said James.“Ascend's client-focused approach and deep product expertise create a powerful platform for helping organizations achieve success with their HR, pay and workforce management investments.”

To learn more about Ascend's expert UKG services, including implementation, managed payroll and premier support, visit .

