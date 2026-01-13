Canadian Real Estate Association To Unveil Housing Forecast For 2026
The forecast will explore key influences, including affordability, borrowing conditions, population pressures and housing supply, alongside potential policy variables that could affect market confidence.
CREA will offer a comprehensive analysis of market trends and provide recommendations intended to help address housing challenges and support a healthier housing ecosystem.
The media is invited to attend a press conference:
Date: January 15, 2026
Time: 10 a.m. EST
Location: Parliament Hill, Room 135-B West Block
A virtual link will be made available for reporters who wish to join.
Speakers include:
- Janice Myers, CEO, Canadian Real Estate Association Valérie Paquin, Chair, Canadian Real Estate Association Shaun Cathcart, Director and Senior Economist, Housing Data and Marketing Analysis, Canadian Real Estate Association
Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact ... for temporary access.
About the Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.
For more information, please contact:
Pierre Leduc, Media Relations
The Canadian Real Estate Association
Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
