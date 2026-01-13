Revltek Announces New Product Launch With Collegiate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- RevlTek announced today the launch of a custom suite of educational loan products for Collegiate, a digital banking platform built by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU ) to serve college students nationwide.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of credit unions and the members they serve. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“These new student loan offerings with Collegiate Credit Union reflect our shared commitment to putting students first,” said Tim Kulesha, CEO at RevlTek.“By combining our expertise with their member-first approach, we're delivering a solution that truly supports students and the college or university of their choosing.”

“Collegiate was built to support students with financial tools and products that make navigating college more manageable,” said April Clobes, President and CEO of Collegiate and MSUFCU.“Through our partnership with RevlTek, we're expanding access to thoughtful education financing options that give students more choice, greater transparency, and confidence as they invest in their future.”

About RevlTek

RevlTek is dedicated to building a scalable financial ecosystem that empowers credit unions to succeed in today's dynamic environment. From innovative product design to strategic partnership support, RevlTek helps institutions serve their members more effectively-no matter their size or growth stage.

For more information, please visit revltek.

About Collegiate

Collegiate is a digital banking platform created by MSU Federal Credit Union. Built to support students at every stage of their college journey, Collegiate offers simple, modern banking through a mobile-first platform. With access to no-fee checking and savings accounts, built-in spending insights, customizable goals, and financial literacy tools, Collegiate helps students build healthy money habits that last a lifetime. Learn more at collegiatecu.