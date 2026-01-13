403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Genetic Lifespan Named Global 100 Award Recipient For Best Health, Wellness, And Fitness Business
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Genetic LifeSpan, a precision wellness and longevity company, has been named a recipient of the Global 100 Award in the category of Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business, an international recognition honoring organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, leadership, and industry impact.
The Global 100 Awards recognize companies worldwide that are shaping the future of their respective industries through forward-thinking strategy, measurable impact, and a commitment to quality and integrity. Genetic LifeSpan was selected for its work advancing personalized wellness through genetic, epigenetic, methylation, and intracellular micronutrient insights, supported by education and data-informed interpretation.
“This recognition reflects the collective effort behind our mission to empower individuals with meaningful, science-informed health insights,” said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan.“Being acknowledged at a global level reinforces our commitment to innovation, transparency, and the responsible application of emerging health sciences.”
Genetic LifeSpan focuses on providing accessible, data-informed insights designed to support proactive and personalized approaches to wellness. By integrating genetic and epigenetic analysis, methylation pathways, and intracellular micronutrient assessment with educational resources, the company helps individuals better understand biological factors that may influence long-term health and vitality.
The Global 100 Award recognition for Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business places Genetic LifeSpan among a select group of international organizations recognized for leadership and excellence across the global health and wellness sector.
The Global 100 Awards recognize companies worldwide that are shaping the future of their respective industries through forward-thinking strategy, measurable impact, and a commitment to quality and integrity. Genetic LifeSpan was selected for its work advancing personalized wellness through genetic, epigenetic, methylation, and intracellular micronutrient insights, supported by education and data-informed interpretation.
“This recognition reflects the collective effort behind our mission to empower individuals with meaningful, science-informed health insights,” said Adam Vincent Gilmer, Founder and CEO of Genetic LifeSpan.“Being acknowledged at a global level reinforces our commitment to innovation, transparency, and the responsible application of emerging health sciences.”
Genetic LifeSpan focuses on providing accessible, data-informed insights designed to support proactive and personalized approaches to wellness. By integrating genetic and epigenetic analysis, methylation pathways, and intracellular micronutrient assessment with educational resources, the company helps individuals better understand biological factors that may influence long-term health and vitality.
The Global 100 Award recognition for Best Health, Wellness, and Fitness Business places Genetic LifeSpan among a select group of international organizations recognized for leadership and excellence across the global health and wellness sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment