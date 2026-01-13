Joe Donarumo Joins Skiles Group as Senior Vice President, Client Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donarumo will lead Skiles Group's client development strategy, focusing on building long-term partnerships with healthcare facilities, education campuses, and other complex project environments.

Richardson, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skiles Group, a construction management firm specializing in healthcare and education projects, has appointed Joe Donarumo Senior Vice President, Client Development, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to grow in key markets.

In his role, Donarumo will lead Skiles Group's client development strategy, focusing on building long-term partnerships with healthcare facilities, education campuses, and other complex project environments. His work will center on aligning client goals with Skiles Group's Lean-driven delivery approach -prioritizing clarity, predictability, and trust over transactional pursuits.

“Joe embodies the way we believe builders should show up for their clients and teams,” said Keyan Zandy, CEO of Skiles Group.“He understands construction at a deep operational level and brings a thoughtful, disciplined approach to relationship-building. As a principal and co-author of The Lean Builder, Joe has helped shape conversations around leadership, culture, and delivery in our industry, and we're excited to have that perspective fully embedded in our growth strategy.”

Donarumo brings more than 19 years of construction experience, with a background rooted in operations that informs how he approaches client development and market growth. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with owners, architects, and project teams to simplify complex building programs and improve outcomes through collaborative delivery and Lean principles.

“At Skiles Group, growth isn't about chasing every opportunity-it's about finding the right partners and delivering work in a way that respects the realities of execution,” said Donarumo.“This role allows me to connect organizations that value Lean thinking and collaboration with a builder who understands both strategy and the jobsite. I'm excited to help strengthen relationships in healthcare and other complex markets where Skiles Group brings real value.”

Donarumo has spent much of his career deeply engaged in the Lean construction ecosystem, supporting organizations as they adopt more reliable planning systems, reduce waste, and improve team performance. In addition to his industry leadership role, he is a principal and co-author of The Lean Builder: A Builder's Guide to Applying Lean Tools in the Field

An Oklahoma State University graduate with a degree in construction management, he recently completed a six-year term on the Board of Directors for the Lean Construction Institute (LCI). Donarumo is a national speaker and presents at industry conferences and delivers workshops for organizations, including AGC, ABC, LCI, and TEXO, as well as for other construction management firms seeking to introduce Lean Construction to their teams.

Skiles Group is a construction management firm based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and serving clients nationwide. Through its“Construction Simplified” approach, the firm delivers a more seamless, collaborative project experience using Lean practices, advanced technologies, and a culture of continuous improvement. Skiles Group offers general contracting, construction management, integrated project delivery, and design/build services. Its award-winning portfolio spans healthcare, higher education, commercial, recreation, and private school projects. Learn more at , follow on LinkedIn, or call 972-644-2444.

