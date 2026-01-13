Assam Moving Away From Manual Record-Keeping System: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Jan 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that the state is steadily transitioning from manual record-keeping to digital systems in educational institutions, asserting that this move will significantly enhance efficiency and streamline academic monitoring across Assam.

Reacting to the distribution of tablet PCs to teachers and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) in Dhemaji district, the Chief Minister said the introduction of digital devices would enable teachers to maintain accurate and real-time records.

Assam is transitioning from manual record-keeping to digital systems in its institutions. These devices will help teachers maintain digital records, boost efficiency and strengthen academic monitoring,” Sarma said.

The statement followed Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, along with Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, attending a ceremonial programme for the distribution of tablet PCs under the Samagra Shiksha initiative in Dhemaji.

The event was held at the Dhemaji Girls' Senior Secondary School, where a total of 183 tablet PCs were distributed to teachers and CRCCs.

Officials said the devices are expected to play a key role in strengthening inclusive record management, facilitating real-time data synchronisation and improving overall governance in the education sector.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the digital tools would support adequate academic supervision and help teachers and administrators track learning outcomes, attendance and other key parameters more efficiently.

He added that the initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of integrating technology into school education to improve transparency and service delivery.

Officials from the education department said the use of tablet PCs would reduce paperwork and ensure faster reporting, particularly in remote and rural areas like Dhemaji, where access to digital infrastructure has traditionally been limited.

The initiative is part of Assam's ongoing efforts to modernise its education system through technology-driven reforms. By equipping teachers with digital tools, the state government aims to improve data accuracy, enhance monitoring mechanisms and ultimately raise the quality of education.

The Chief Minister reiterated that digital empowerment of teachers is central to building a future-ready education system and ensuring better outcomes for students across Assam.