Synheart Introduces Human State Infrastructure For Modern Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Privacy-Preserving Human State Interface (HSI) That Enables Ethical, Real-Time Human-Aware Computing

San Francisco, CA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Founded by Israel Goytom in late 2025, Synheart introduces a new paradigm in human–computer interaction-one that moves beyond clicks, taps, and surveys to responsibly incorporate physiological and behavioral signals that reflect how humans actually function in the moment.

“Modern systems understand what users do, but not how users feel or function,” said Israel.“Synheart changes that by making human state a first-class signal-without compromising privacy, agency, or ethics.”

Addressing the Limits of Traditional Human Feedback

Today's software systems primarily rely on explicit inputs such as forms, ratings, and gestures. While useful, these signals are often interruptive, incomplete, and delayed, capturing intent rather than internal state.

Meanwhile, humans continuously emit rich physiological and behavioral signals-such as stress, focus, fatigue, and engagement-that directly influence performance and decision-making, yet remain largely invisible to modern systems.

Synheart's Human State Infrastructure is designed to bridge this gap.

Human State as a First-Class System Signal

At the core of Synheart is the concept of human state as a native computing primitive-on par with time, location, and interaction.

Rather than collecting raw biosignals or subjective feedback, Synheart transforms physiological features (such as heart-rate-derived metrics) and digital behavior into structured, machine-readable human state outputs. These outputs describe internal human conditions without exposing sensitive biometric data.

The Human State Interface (HSI)

Synheart's Human State Interface (HSI) is a foundational standard for representing and exchanging human state across independent systems-similar in role to GPS coordinates or HTTP responses.

HSI 1.0 includes:



A canonical JSON contract for human state outputs

Platform- and language-agnostic design

Strong validation and interoperability guarantees Privacy-first semantics by design

HSI does not transmit raw biosignals. Instead, it exposes interpreted, high-level human state representations, allowing systems to reason about human context safely and ethically.

Privacy by Default, Computed On Device

Privacy is a non-negotiable constraint of Synheart's architecture.



Human state computation occurs entirely on device

Raw biosignals never leave the user's hardware

No cloud dependency is required Users retain control while developers gain insight

This approach enables adaptive, human-aware systems without surveillance or centralized biometric data collection.

Vendor-Agnostic Biosignal and Behavioral Modeling

To support a diverse ecosystem, Synheart currently builds on two complementary components for obtaining human-related input signals:

Synheart Wear

A vendor-agnostic library that reads biosignals from consumer wearables and normalizes them into a unified signal layer, abstracting hardware differences.

Synheart Behavior

A cross-platform SDK that models digital interaction dynamics-such as timing, rhythm, and switching-without accessing content, text, or personal data.

These behavioral signals enable applications such as:



Focus and distraction inference

Digital wellness analytics

Cognitive load and fatigue estimation Multimodal human state modeling

No content inspection. No surveillance. Privacy by design.

Built for Developers and Researchers

Synheart SDKs run on mobile and edge devices, expose standardized HSI outputs, and integrate seamlessly with existing application logic-without requiring developers to handle raw physiological data.

For researchers, Synheart provides:



Reproducible, standardized human state representations

Cross-device and cross-environment comparability

Open RFCs for extending HSI Public specifications, schemas, and whitepapers

Open Infrastructure, Open Research

Synheart is fully open source.

All core libraries, HSI specifications, and technical documentation are publicly available as of today. Community contributions and extensions are encouraged.

“Human-state-aware computing must be built in the open,” said Israel.“This infrastructure affects everyone, and it should be transparent from day one.”

Looking Ahead

Synheart is not a single product-it is a foundation for an ecosystem where:



Human state is a standard system input

Applications adapt intelligently and ethically

Privacy is preserved by design Humans are understood, not exploited

Human-state-aware systems begin here.

About Synheart

Synheart is a Canadian AI startup and open-source research project focused on human-state intelligence-technology that helps computing systems, including AI, reason about human context by interpreting physiological and behavioral signals.

Synheart explores how signals such as heart rate, heart-rate variability (HRV), motion, and other non-content behavioral patterns can be transformed into privacy-preserving human-state representations, enabling systems to respond more appropriately and ethically in real time.

Founded in 2025, Synheart's mission is to make human-centric computing a standard, not confirmed afterthought.

CONTACT: Shazir Mucklai CEO Imperium AI shazir (at) imperium-pr