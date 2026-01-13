Ask Ralph Media Celebrates 1,000th Episode of Financially Confident Christian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Daily Podcast Empowering Listeners to Overcome Financial Shame with Faith and Practical Wisdom

Middletown, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Ralph Media, Inc., a leader in faith-forward financial education, proudly announces the release of the 1,000th episode of its acclaimed daily podcast, Financially Confident Christian. Hosted by esteemed accountant and coach Ralph Estep Jr., the podcast has become a beacon of hope for listeners seeking to build calm and practical money habits rooted in Christian faith.







Ralph Estep, Jr., Financial Evangelist

Broadcasting from Middletown, Delaware, Financially Confident Christian is designed to offer short, steady encouragement to its audience. The show uniquely combines biblical truth with simple financial guidance, providing emotionally safe support for individuals burdened by anxiety, embarrassment, or defeat related to money.

"Most people don't need another lecture," said Ralph Estep Jr., host of Financially Confident Christian. "They need a safe place to rebuild confidence - one small step at a time. Episode 1,000 is a reminder that steady encouragement can change a life."

The milestone episode continues to emphasize the podcast's core themes, including breaking the cycle of financial shame, building consistent habits with grace over guilt, and offering practical steps for budgeting, debt management, saving, and stewardship. Each episode is anchored in Scripture and aims to bring peace to its listeners.

Listeners are invited to explore the 1,000th episode and subscribe to the podcast at Financially Confident Christian. The show remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals to thrive both spiritually and financially.

Ralph Estep Jr. is available for interviews and podcast guest spots to discuss the journey of publishing 1,000 daily episodes, the sustainability of faith-based content creation, and the intersection of money, anxiety, shame, and spiritual formation. His insights into daily content systems that prevent burnout are invaluable for aspiring creators.

About Financially Confident Christian: The podcast, hosted by Ralph Estep Jr., a licensed accountant and business coach, guides listeners through life and money with wisdom, peace, and a heart anchored in God's truth. It offers practical next steps without shame or pressure, making it an essential resource for those seeking financial confidence.

Ask Ralph Media is a faith-forward, financial education and business media company founded by accountant and entrepreneur Ralph Estep Jr. With a mission to break the cycle of financial shame, Ask Ralph Media produces empowering content across podcasts, video, and print-including the popular shows Financially Confident Christian, The Content Creator's Accountant, Grit and Growth Business, and Truth Unveiled with Ralph. Blending biblical wisdom, practical finance, and entrepreneurial grit, Ask Ralph Media equips individuals and small business owners with the tools to thrive-spiritually and financially.

