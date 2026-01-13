New Year, New Journey In La Paz, Baja California Sur.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January is the perfect time to adopt a wellness mindset and fill your travel bucket list.

La Paz, B.C.S., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January and winter are in full swing, with glittering New Year's resolutions in our minds and pockets. Small or large list to achieve.

To achieve it, La Paz, BCS, offers you 3 key elements: vibrant communities, nature at its best, and wellness activities. All set under an incredible sun and warm temperatures of 20+ degrees Celsius.

The Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz invite all of you to discover the wellness activities to start this 2026.

The sound of the new year

This month, the charming Todos Santos community hosts the Tropic of Cancer Music & Arts Festival, bringing together dozens of musicians from across North America and abroad for wonderful concerts.“The audience and the artist blend as one in intimate venues, delivering an experience that inspires.”

Todos Santos is one hour and 15 minutes from La Paz, BCS. It offers nature, culture, gastronomy, and a wide variety of wellness options.

In this magical town and surfers' paradise, you can also discover a number of art galleries, many sea-to-table and ranch-to-table restaurants, bars, handicrafts, and, of course, vibrant rhythms.

Mind, body and soul

La Paz, BCS, is a unique place of harmony, connecting you to nature within a vibrant community. Find your ideal spa in downtown, in the desert, or by a hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of California.

There are many options available throughout the municipality, offering a range of treatments.

You could enjoy it as a solo traveller, with a group of friends, or with your partner.

Furthermore, you can experience this heaven through yoga sessions at sunrise or sunset. You can find excellent workshops in La Paz, La Ventana, and Todos Santos.

Many options to connect with and be part of the dry and moist nature.

Move, feel the sun and the breeze

Another way to balance your body and soul is to chill out in the city, walk the five-kilometre promenade, and enjoy a spectacular view of the Gulf of California.

You could also run, cycle, or roller-skate on the boardwalk in the morning, evening, or at night.

Enjoy the community, its cuisine and music, and take time to relax and experience the“Baja Mood”.

The sea is the limit

January is also ideal for experiencing the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California. The season for Gray Whale, Whale Shark and Sea Lion diving, snorkelling, kayaking, or simply watching.

You can be part of all these activities in the amazing National Parks, Flora and Fauna Protected Areas, and Biosphere Reserves throughout La Paz, BCS.

Keep in mind that, to protect the ecosystems, most activities are strictly regulated. All parks require a“conservation bracelet” for access and adherence to specific rules. Local tour operators and certified guides can help you explore responsibly.

Pack all your resolutions and gear

Bring your list, keep it in your luggage, and revisit it every morning with a cup of coffee or tea, facing the Gulf of California or the Pacific Ocean.

Of course, a swimsuit, shorts, sunglasses, a cap or wide-brimmed hat, long- and short-sleeved shirts, hiking boots or shoes, a bandana, flip-flops, a water bottle, and binoculars are useful too.

Remember, this is the start of your 2026 journey, and you don't want to miss anything on the path to paradise.

Plan your first trip of the year

La Paz, BCS, is ready to welcome you. The community will be glad to help you achieve your resolutions. A sunny, easy-going place to be part of nature, aligning mind, body and soul in a harmonious beat.

Information and details

Visit the official websites of La Paz, BCS:;

From Todos Santos,

Additionally, the Natural Protected Areas Commission,; and the National Water Commission,, offer information on certified tour operators, park rules, conservation guidelines, weather updates, and more.

