Amatrium Announces GPT-5.1 Upgrade And AI Agents For Amatriumgpt

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Amatrium today announced a major update to AmatriumGPT, reflecting the company's continued investment in practical, business-ready AI designed to support daily work across sales, marketing, customer service, HR, engineering, and operations. AmatriumGPT is designed as a secure Company GPT, built to help organizations apply AI reliably in real business environments.

Amatrium's objective remains consistent: to translate AI innovation into measurable productivity for everyday work, with security, governance, and simplicity as core design principles. As AI adoption evolves, Amatrium continues to support customers throughout that process.

What's New - and Why It Matters

AmatriumGPT has been upgraded for customers to the GPT-5.1 model, delivering improvements in speed, reasoning, and reliability. These enhancements are intended to support more effective day-to-day use across teams, including:

▪️ Faster responses to routine questions, reducing time spent searching for information and enabling teams to focus on execution.

▪️ Stronger reasoning for complex tasks, such as summarizing long documents, analyzing customer feedback, and preparing internal reports, resulting in clearer and more structured outputs.

▪️ Improved handling of business files, including large PDFs and detailed documentation, helping reduce manual effort and rework.

Smarter AI with Multi-Agent Intelligence

This release also introduces an enhancement to how AmatriumGPT performs summaries and analysis. Within the Summary function, Amatrium has implemented a collaborative, multi-agent system that enables multiple AI agents to work together on complex tasks. A coordinating, manager-level agent oversees the process, while specialized agents focus on different components of the analysis.

This approach supports more comprehensive and consistent results, with inline citations suitable for executive briefings, training materials, technical documentation, patent reviews, and customer-facing content.

AmatriumGPT is delivered as a versatile enterprise platform featuring the latest AI capabilities, a low-friction business model with unlimited seats, and customer support that includes onboarding, training, and prompt assistance. The platform is designed to integrate AI into daily workflows, enabling efficiency gains once AI becomes part of everyday work.

Amatrium's Commitment Going Forward

Amatrium's investment continues beyond this release. Later in the first quarter, the company plans to introduce an additional enhancement that includes an LLM Selector, multilingual interfaces, and expanded data-sync capabilities.

About AmatriumGPT

AmatriumGPT is a secure, enterprise-ready, multilingual Company GPT platform designed to work with trusted organizational data, workflows, and teams. The unlimited-seat model reduces friction across workflows and budgets, enabling organizations to turn internal knowledge into immediate, actionable insights that help employees accomplish more with fewer resources. Learn more at .