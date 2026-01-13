Coal Smuggling Case: ED Summons Several Businessmen In Connection With Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has become more active in the investigation of the coal smuggling case. According to sources, several businessmen have been summoned again to the ED office for questioning as part of the investigation.

Sources said on Tuesday that these businessmen have already been interrogated, and they will have to appear before the investigators again this week.

The ED has recently become more proactive in the investigation of the coal smuggling case originating from Kolkata. Investigators have already questioned several businessmen involved in the coal trade.

According to ED sources, they have been summoned again to the CGO Complex office in the Salt Lake area this week. The investigation has revealed that the suspected businessmen may have influential connections. According to sources, all allegations are being thoroughly examined.

In November last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand as part of its investigation into coal smuggling. The central investigative agency raided several areas in Asansol, Purulia and Kolkata, as well as Dhanbad in Jharkhand. In total, more than 40 locations were searched.

According to ED sources, several crores of rupees in cash, gold jewellery and a large quantity of illegally mined coal were seized during these raids. It is worth noting that there are several cases related to coal smuggling. In 2020, a case was filed regarding the illegal extraction of coal from various mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), including those in Asansol and Durgapur and its subsequent smuggling to different districts.

Several people, including some former ECL officials, were arrested in connection with that case. It was in connection with the investigation into this case that the ED last week raided the I-PAC's office and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain.

However, a new case related to coal smuggling has recently been filed in the area surrounding Kolkata. The investigators have become active in this new case.