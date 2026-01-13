Lottotm Rings In 2026 With Free Ticket Promotion After Historical 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating $1 Million Winner With Free Ticket Promotion

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto, the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, celebrates 2025, a year defined by record-breaking wins and remarkable customer stories, with a special free ticket promotion for customers.

Customers across the country won an impressive $70 million in total prizes across both draw and scratch games, including almost 1,700 big winners (over $600). Colorado recorded the most winning tickets, while Massachusetts led in total dollars won.

Powerball finished the year strong, with the recent $1.8 billion jackpot run adding nearly 300,000 customers and delivering over $4.5 million in customer Powerball winnings. Ohio proved to be one of the luckiest states, driven by a $1 million prize claimed by Geoffry, a long-time customer who praises the convenience of for his more remote location.

"I woke up, checked my phone, and saw an email saying I'd won a prize. When I opened it and saw $1 million, I said, 'Okay, let me check the app.' About 15 minutes later, called to confirm my identity and details,” said Geoffry.

"2025 was a landmark year for said Thomas Metzger, CEO of "We're proud to celebrate these incredible wins and continue modernizing the lottery experience for players nationwide. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2026, with more opportunities for customers to win big while contributing incremental funds to the good causes lotteries support.”

To celebrate their exceptional 2025 and to kick off 2026, is offering new customers a free Powerball ticket on the platform using promo code PBJP26, today through June 30, 2026. (Applicable in all states, excluding New York and Maine - Service fees applied. See for additional offer terms and details).

currently operates in 11 states – including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets, visit .

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

has nearly 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023,Text> introduced the Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

