Ipsos: Half-Year Report On IPSOS' Liquidity Contract - December 2025
|Purchase
|47,480 shares
|€1,812,695
|651 transactions
|Sale
|44,433 shares
|€1,684,398
|494 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2025):
- 26,173 IPSOS shares €399,116
During the 1st half 2025, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|61,133 shares
|€2,677,607
|780 transactions
|Sale
|61,211 shares
|€2,709,695
|792 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares €233,110
