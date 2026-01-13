Trump Urges Iranian Protesters To Press On, Says Help Is On The Way

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) US President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday urged protesters in Iran to continue demonstrations against the country's leadership and said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the killing of protesters stops.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump said in a social media post.

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” he added.

Trump said his administration had taken a hard line diplomatically in response to the situation on the ground in Iran.

“I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS,” the President said.

In his message, Trump also signalled US support for the protest movement, without providing details of any specific action.

“HELP IS ON ITS WAY,” he said, ending the post with the slogan“MIGA!!!” meaning Make Iran Great Again.

The remarks mark one of Trump's most direct public appeals to protesters inside Iran and reflect an escalation in rhetoric as unrest continues in the country. Trump did not specify which meetings had been cancelled or whether any formal diplomatic engagements were scheduled at the time.

Meanwhile, UN human rights experts on Tuesday condemned serious human rights violations during nationwide demonstrations in Iran that began on December 28, 2025, and called for immediate action to protect protesters and uphold the right to life.

The protests were initially triggered by severe economic conditions, including record inflation and currency collapse, and have since spread across the country. Protesters are expressing dissent and calling for significant political and governance-related changes.

“The use of lethal force against peaceful protesters, arbitrary arrests – including of children – and attacks on medical facilities represent clear violations of international human rights law,” the experts said, recalling that States must prevent arbitrary deprivation of life and liberty.

They noted that, while Iranian authorities initially appeared to be taking a measured response, the situation has turned violent in recent days. Security forces have reportedly responded with lethal and excessive force, firing directly at largely peaceful protesters using rifles, shotguns loaded with metal pellets, water cannon, tear gas, and physical beatings.