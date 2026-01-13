CRWV ALERT: Coreweave Sued For Securities Fraud Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton To Potentially Recover Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their CoreWeave investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

CoreWeave presents itself as an AI hyperscale cloud provider that generates nearly all revenue from long-term contracts for AI infrastructure, recognizing revenue only after specialized data centers are built and operational, making its business highly dependent on timely data center delivery. After announcing a major OpenAI deal shortly before its March 2025 IPO, CoreWeave went public at $40 per share, its stock later surging amid repeated assurances of“robust” demand and raised revenue guidance despite underlying infrastructure and supplier constraints.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, CoreWeave and its executives materially misled investors by overstating their ability to meet demand and understating the risks of reliance on a single third-party data center supplier, risks that were reasonably likely to harm revenue. These issues came to light through a failed acquisition of Core Scientific, lowered revenue guidance tied to data center delays, subsequent executive admissions, and a Wall Street Journal exposé, triggering sharp stock price declines between October and December 2025.

‍ Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased CoreWeave common stock between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 13, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about CoreWeave, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

