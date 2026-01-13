SERVPRO Named To Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® For 41St Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) #1 in Restoration Services Category for 23 Straight Years

Gallatin, Tennessee, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in residential and commercial property cleaning, restoration and construction, has once again been recognized as the #1 opportunity in the Restoration Services category, as well as the #12 overall spot in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 edition of its prestigious Franchise 500. The overall ranking marks a three-spot improvement from last year.

SERVPRO secured the #1 ranking in the restoration services category for the 23rd straight year, ahead of nearly 30 competitors in the category. This recognition extends SERVPRO's long-standing performance on the Franchise 500, with the brand placing in the top 100 for 41 consecutive years and in the top 50 for 36 consecutive years.

“Being recognized once again on the Franchise 500, especially as the top restoration brand for more than two decades, is a powerful validation of our long-term strategy,” said SERVPRO CEO Brett Ponton.“This ranking reflects the strength of our franchise model, the resilience of our brand, and the trust our franchise owners place in us every day.

“Over the past year, we've made deliberate investments in technology and operational support to strengthen the experience for our customers and our franchisees. By enhancing our digital platforms, data capabilities, and system-wide support, we're positioning our franchisees to operate more efficiently and grow with confidence in a changing market. This recognition reinforces that when we focus on scalable systems, disciplined execution, and franchisee success, the results follow.”

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 evaluation analyzes more than 150 data points, including unit growth, financial strength, franchise support, training, brand power, and market adaptability.

“For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them,” says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief.“These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success.”

With the 2026 rankings, SERVPRO placed in the top 4% of all companies on the list based on size and growth, the top 3% for brand strength, and the top 1% for financial stability. With more than 2,390 franchises across the U.S. and Canada (up 12% over the past three years), it shows consistent, strong growth year-to-year and exemplifies why SERVPRO has spent more than 40 consecutive years in the top 100 on the Franchise 500.

“Let me tell you, they are the largest brand in a very competitive category-and they are still growing,” Feifer added.“Over the past year, SERVPRO has seen a net growth of 61 units. Over the last three years, they've grown by 295. Wow.

“And they have a long pedigree. SERVPRO has ranked in the top 100 on our list for 41 consecutive years and in the top 50 for 36 consecutive years. Talk about impressive.”

