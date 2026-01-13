Ellisdon Achieves Platinum In Renew Canada Magazine's Top100 Projects Report On Canada's Biggest Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation achieves Platinum in ReNew Canada Magazine's Top100 Projects Report. This report recognizes Canada's biggest infrastructure projects and awards organizations with 20 or more projects on the list with Platinum status.

With 22 projects in this year's report, EllisDon has made an immense impact with infrastructure projects across Canada including 14 projects in Ontario, 5 in British Columbia, and one each in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Québec.

“This recognition reflects the trust our partners place in us and the execution excellence of our teams across the country,” said Max Mantha, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Construction, Eastern Canada.“Every project is an opportunity for EllisDon to play a role in strengthening the communities we work in and building world class infrastructure that supports growth for generations to come.”

Released annually, ReNew Canada Magazine's Top100 Projects Reports showcase the 100 largest public sector infrastructure projects under development across the nation, representing $300 billion in investment. Projects are ranked based on their confirmed project cost (capital or total contracts).

“What makes this achievement special is the people behind it,” said David McFarlane, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President, Construction, Western Canada. "From engineers to superintendents, every individual brings skill, perseverance, and pride to the job. It's their commitment that turns plans into reality and ensures these projects truly serve the people they're built for.”

For the full list of 2026 projects and to learn more about ReNew Canada's Top100 Projects report, click here.

