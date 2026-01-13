Global Capability Center Leaders Define 2026 Enterprise Technology Priorities, As Announced In ANSR E-Book

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - January 13, 2026 - -

ANSR has published a new thought leadership eBook, "Decoding 2026: Technology Predictions from GCC Leaders," featuring perspectives from senior leaders across industries on how Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are set to shape enterprise technology and operating models in the year ahead. The publication examines how GCCs are evolving from execution-focused units into what the eBook describes as "the intelligence core of global organizations, where technology, talent, and strategic intent converge to shape the future of business." Additional information on ANSR's GCC model and service capabilities is available at .​​

The eBook notes that GCCs are increasingly being asked not just to support transformation, but to lead it, as enterprises adopt AI-native architectures, agentic systems, real-time data platforms, and cloud-first operating models. According to the publication, the center of gravity for innovation is "shifting decisively toward India," with GCCs often becoming the place where new capabilities are built first before they are deployed at scale across the rest of the enterprise. This trend is visible across sectors such as retail, banking and financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing, where GCCs are expected to play a central role in accelerating digital programs and strengthening resilience in a volatile business environment.​

A defining theme of the eBook is the rise of Agentic AI and intelligent systems that move beyond generating insight to driving action. The authors describe AI as "becoming the operating layer of the enterprise, embedded into decision-making, supply chains, product design, risk management, and customer experience." At the same time, the publication underscores a continued emphasis on human judgment, governance, and ingenuity, stating that "the future is not about automation replacing people, but about human–AI collaboration redefining productivity, creativity, and speed." This combination of autonomous systems and human oversight is presented as a key ingredient for enterprises seeking to build adaptive, self-learning operations.​

The eBook also highlights how GCCs are being reimagined as end-to-end digital ecosystem builders, orchestrating platforms that integrate data, cloud, AI, IoT, and cybersecurity into cohesive technology stacks. This evolution requires what the publication calls "a new leadership mindset, one that blends deep engineering expertise with business-first thinking, enterprise empathy, and boardroom relevance." GCCs, in this view, are expected to move well beyond traditional shared services to architecting capabilities that support decision velocity, real-time insight, and rapid experimentation across the enterprise.​

Several leaders featured in the eBook point to the convergence of data, AI, and human ingenuity as the core trifecta shaping the next generation of GCCs. One section emphasizes that "Data will remain the new oil, but its true value will emerge from secure, scalable platforms that unify disparate sources into real-time, actionable intelligence." The convergence of Agentic AI, cloud-native architectures, and intelligent data ecosystems is described as enabling "self-learning enterprises capable of predicting trends and adapting at digital speed," with GCCs playing a pivotal role in engineering and operating these capabilities.​

The publication further observes that GCCs are set to become key hubs for cognitive ecosystems in which AI agents collaborate with humans to predict customer intent, personalize experiences, and dynamically optimize supply chains. This shift is expected to reinforce the position of GCCs as innovation nerve centers that "anticipate enterprise needs, drive innovation, and shape strategy in real time," moving them beyond support roles into strategic partners that influence boardroom agendas and industry standards. From a talent perspective, the eBook notes that models are evolving to favor hybrid profiles that combine domain depth with AI fluency, systems thinking, and an outcomes-driven mindset.​

In its foreword, the publication notes that competitive advantage in 2026 and beyond will be determined by "decision velocity, architectural clarity, and the ability to continuously reinvent," with GCCs serving as critical platforms for building and scaling these capabilities. The future GCC is described as being defined not only by scale but by "altitude," or the ability to think enterprise-wide, design globally relevant solutions, and lead with confidence from India. The eBook frames this moment as a transition in which GCCs move "from being centers of excellence to becoming architects of enterprise intelligence and resilience." The complete set of perspectives is available in ANSR's eBook, "Decoding 2026: Technology Predictions from GCC Leaders ".​

