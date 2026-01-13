Trulegal Announces Four Promotions For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners), a provider of AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams, today announced four internal promotions to start 2026. These promotions reflect the company's continued growth and long-term commitment to investing in tenured employees to elevate TruLegal's ability to deliver talent for an ever-expanding portfolio of legal job opportunities worldwide.

The following promotions are effective immediately:



Monica Lennon -- promoted to Senior Manager, Business Development

Michele Tolentino -- promoted to Director of Partnerships, Events & Scheduling

Michelle Shanik -- promoted to Senior Manager, Recruitment Samantha Birkinbine -- promoted to Senior Manager, Contingent Workforce & HR Operations



Collectively, these promotions strengthen TruLegal's leadership across business development, recruiting, strategic partnerships, event production, and contingent workforce operations. Combined, these four individuals have more than 24 years of experience at TruLegal. Their deep knowledge of the business and the community TruLegal serves, along with their commitment to using AI in their work, paved the path to this recognition and celebration.

"TruLegal's recent rebranding and the addition of attorney secondee and legal operations staffing programs to our strong representation of talent in the eDiscovery, data privacy, cybersecurity, and legal AI verticals will be powered by the growing contributions and leadership responsibilities of these four outstanding women,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TruLegal.“We are excited to celebrate the promotions of Michelle, Michele, Samantha, and Monica. Each consistently goes above and beyond in their role, and each has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to using AI to improve the service we provide to hiring managers and job seekers."

"These promotions represent exactly how TruLegal grows -- by investing in the people who deeply understand our business, our clients, and our community,” said Rachael Haher, Chief Operating Officer of TruLegal.“Each earned this next chapter through consistency, authentic leadership, and a genuine commitment to raising the bar for everyone around them. Their impact is shaping our culture and how we scale into 2026 and beyond."

TRU Staffing Partners rebranded to TruLegal in late 2025, expanding service offerings to include attorney secondee and legal operations staffing to corporate law departments while also delivering AI-enabled legal talent across all practices of law.

About TruLegal

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) is a globally recognized, award-winning staffing agency specializing in representing AI-enabled talent for modern legal teams. With a network of relationships reaching more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys and professionals in legal operations, litigation and eDiscovery, data privacy, cybersecurity, and other roles at the intersection of technology and the law. For more than fifteen years, TruLegal has provided FLEX contract talent, direct hire contingency staffing, and executive-level search services to the Fortune 1000, AmLaw 200, and the community of providers that support the legal industry.

