Victory Recovery Partners Expands Outpatient Services With New Adolescent Treatment Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Victory Recovery Partners (VRP), an OASAS-certified outpatient treatment provider serving Long Island, announced the expansion of its services with a dedicated Adolescent Treatment Program for teens ages 11 to 17, now available at its Massapequa Park office.

Designed specifically for adolescents navigating substance use and mental health challenges, the program delivers evidence-based care that meets teens and families where they are, combining clinical structure with compassionate support. Victory's adolescent services are grounded in developmentally responsive treatment and a coordinated approach that addresses both substance use and mental health needs at the same time.

A Teen-Focused Model Built on Five Pillars

Victory's Adolescent Treatment Program is rooted in five core pillars that guide care for teens and families:

1) Developmentally responsive care tailored to adolescent brain development, motivation, decision-making, and emotional regulation

2) Family partnership that actively engages caregivers with communication tools, boundaries, and support strategies

3) Integrated mental health and substance use treatment coordinated across psychiatric, therapeutic, and medical services

4) Strength-based engagement using approaches such as motivational interviewing to build trust, autonomy, and resilience

5) Skills, structure, and ongoing support focused on coping tools, relapse prevention planning, and coordination with school and community supports

Victory Recovery Partners also emphasizes a trauma-informed framework and person-centered treatment planning that supports safety, trust, and emotional regulation, with harm reduction strategies when appropriate.

How to Learn More or Enroll

For questions about Victory's Adolescent Treatment Program, call Program Director Christina McMahon, MS, Master CASAC, ICADC at 516-517-3515.

To enroll, call 631-696-4357.

About Victory Recovery Partners

Victory Recovery Partners is a leading outpatient treatment provider with multiple locations across Long Island, offering evidence-based recovery services with a strong medical and psychiatric foundation. Victory provides comprehensive care under one roof, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT), psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and individual, group, and family counseling. In-person and telehealth options are available, and Victory accepts insurance and offers support for patients seeking coverage options.