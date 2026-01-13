7MM Insomnia Market Opportunity Assessment And Forecast Report 2022-2025 & 2025-2032

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the insomnia sector include leveraging the entry of Phase II and III pipeline products anticipated to significantly impact sales, exploring varied mechanisms of action, and establishing strategic partnerships. Growth is driven by innovative therapies and unmet needs in 7MM regions.

This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Insomnia market through 2032.

Z-drugs are the most common first-line treatment for insomnia across the US and 5EU. The insomnia pipeline in the 7MM is sparse but varied, containing products with varying mechanisms of action. There are five pipeline products in Phase II and III stages of clinical development for insomnia. The insomnia market across the 7MM was valued at $3.1 billion in the 2022 baseline year.

Over the 10- year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%, reaching $3.8 billion by 2032. The entry of the two pipeline products during the forecast period will have a significant impact on the market. They are anticipated to contribute $288 million in sales by 2032.

Overview of insomnia market, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized insomnia therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the insomnia market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for insomnia. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM insomnia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Merck & Co Inc

Viatris Inc

Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sanofi

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Idorsia Pharmaceutical Ltd

EUSOL Biotech Co Ltd

Imbrium Therapeutics LP Currax Holdings USA LLC

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary of Updates

3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Insomnia

3.2. Insomnia SWOT Analysis

3.3. Pathophysiology of Insomnia

3.4. Classification of Insomnia

4. Epidemiology

4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, Ages?15 Years, 2022-32

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in the Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, 2022

4.3. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, Ages?15 Years, 2022

4.4. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Acute Insomnia, Ages?15 Years, 2022

4.5. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia, Ages?15 Years, 2022

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Acute and Chronic Insomnia Prevalence

4.7. Sources and Methodology - Total Prevalent Cases of Acute and Chronic Insomnia

5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Benzodiazepines (e.g., estazolam, temazepam, flurazepam)

5.4. Product Profile: Z-Drugs (zaleplon, zolpidem, zopiclone, eszopiclone)

5.5. Product Profile: Melatonin Receptor Agonists (ramelteon and melatonin ER)

5.6. Product Profile: Low-Dose Antidepressants (doxepin, trazodone, trimipramine)

5.7. Product Profile: Antihistamines (e.g., diphenhydramine, promethazine, hydroxyzine)

5.8. Product Profile: Gabapentinoids (e.g., gabapentin and pregabalin)

5.9. Product Profile: Merck & Co's Belsomra (suvorexant)

5.10. Product Profile: Eisai's Dayvigo (lemborexant)

5.11. Product Profile: Idorsia's Quviviq (daridorexant)

5.12. Product Profile: Taisho Pharmaceutical's Borzi (vornorexant)

5.13. Patient Flow: Insomnia in 2022 Across 7MM

6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Insomnia

6.2. New Therapeutic Options with Improved Efficacy

6.3. Improved Physician Awareness of Insomnia Treatments

6.4. Improved Patient Access to CBT-i

7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Insomnia

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Insomnia

8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Insomnia Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Insomnia

8.3. Product Profile: EUSOL Biotech's SM-1

8.4. Product Profile: Imbrium Therapeutics's Sunobinop

8.5. Product Profile: Vanda Pharmaceuticals's Hetlioz (tasimelteon)

8.6. Insomnia: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview

9. Market Outlook

9.1. Insomnia Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers

10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research: KOL Information

10.2. Primary Research: High-Prescriber Survey Information

10.3. Bibliography

10.4. About the Authors

