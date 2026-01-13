Combined Arms CEO Helps Shape ALEC National Policy Agenda Supporting Veterans And Military Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Combined Arms, a national technology nonprofit connecting veterans, service members, and military families to trusted, community-based care, is helping inform national policy discussions through the leadership of its CEO, Mike Hutchings, at the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). Grounded in Combined Arms' work coordinating care across health, social service, and community partners, the organization's on-the-ground experience is contributing to policy conversations focused on improving outcomes for the military-connected community.

The model policy proposals address pressing challenges facing veterans and families, including emerging approaches to treating PTSD, improving identification and support for veterans within the justice system, and easing school transitions for military children.

Hutchings serves as the Private Sector Chair of ALEC's Veterans and Military Affairs Task Force, representing practitioner insight shaped by Combined Arms' nationwide network and years of direct service to veterans and their families.

The five policy initiatives below offer a coordinated approach for state lawmakers that is informed by service.

Identifying Veterans in the Justice System Act

This model policy ensures veterans are accurately identified at point of contact within the criminal justice system so they can be connected early to diversion programs, veterans treatment courts, and service-connected benefits. By improving identification and coordination, states can reduce recidivism and improve long-term outcomes for justice-involved veterans.

Veterans Dignity in Crisis Act



Veterans Mental Health Innovation Act

This Act would enable states to participate in a multistate consortium to conduct FDA-supervised clinical trials using ibogaine to treat PTSD, traumatic brain injury, opioid use disorder, and related conditions. Trusted institutions, including in the State of Texas, are actively supporting and investing in research on psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions.

Therapeutic Psilocybin Act for Veterans and First Responders

This proposal establishes a regulated, state-supervised framework for the therapeutic use of psilocybin to treat PTSD and other qualifying conditions. It emphasizes patient safety, clinical oversight, and transparency while prohibiting recreational use and ensuring compliance with public health standards.

Uniformed Services Child School Transitions Act

Building on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, this Act ensures children of service members experience smooth school transitions during relocations or deployments. The policy addresses enrollment delays, course placement, extracurricular access, and on-time graduation.

“It is my honor to serve on ALEC and help shape policy that reflects the real-world needs of veterans and military families,” said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms and Private Sector Chair of ALEC.“By bringing together policymakers and organizations with firsthand experience serving these communities, we can develop solutions that are both compassionate and effective.”

Hutchings became the Private Sector Chair of the newly launched Veterans and Military Affairs Task Force in January 2025. Governors, legislators, and community leaders nationwide are encouraged to consider these model policies as part of a broader effort to strengthen public safety, improve mental health outcomes, and ensure long-term stability for those who serve.

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms (CA) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to transforming the way veterans and military families connect with vetted resources needed to thrive across the nation. Through innovative technology and informed data analytics, the Combined Arms platform unites top-tier veteran service organizations, state and federal agencies, and communities with data-fueled insights. For more information, visit CombinedArms.

About ALEC

The American Legislative Exchange Council is America's largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism.

