Allsup Veterans Appeals Urges Veterans To Take Action On Denied And Underrated VA Claims Before Appeal Deadline Closes

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans AppealsSM (AVA) urge veterans who were denied service-connected benefits or received low VA disability ratings in 2025 to take immediate action as they approach the end of their one-year deadline to appeal.

Veterans have 12 months from the date on their VA decision letter to file an appeal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Missing this deadline can result in the loss of previously earned retroactive benefits or require the veteran to restart the process entirely-often without access to previous back pay.

“When members leave military service, many aspects of their lives are in flux and the VA disability claims process may be complicated and overwhelming,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals.“Veterans may feel like taking a step back from dealing with their VA appeal, when it's precisely the time to get assistance and push forward. We help veterans avoid mistakes and guide them through the VA appeal process with experience, integrity and a proven track record.”

AVA is veteran-owned and veteran-led and their VA-accredited Claims Agents help eligible veterans nationwide submit appeals and continue to fight for benefits that are appropriate to the service-connected disability they experienced due to military service.

Why The Deadline Matters In 2026

Many veterans who received a VA decision in early 2025 are now nearing the end of their 12-month appeal window. If no action is taken before the deadline, the decision becomes final. Veterans would then need to file a new claim, often with a new effective date, resulting in reduced or lost retroactive benefits.“Filing the wrong form or choosing the wrong appeal path can cost veterans both time and income,” Buchanan said.“We work with veterans and their families to understand their situation and help ensure they take the strongest next step forward.”

Lesser-Known Dual Eligibility: VA Compensation And SSDI

While most veterans are familiar with VA disability compensation, fewer realize they may also qualify for SSDI, offering a powerful but underutilized opportunity for dual income. Known as dual eligibility, this benefit combination can significantly increase a veteran's total monthly income and long-term financial stability.

Many veterans assume they can only receive one type of benefit or believe SSDI doesn't apply because they already receive VA compensation. In reality, SSDI eligibility is based on work history and medical condition, and it is entirely separate from the VA system. Veterans may legally receive both if they meet the requirements.

“We speak with veterans every day who had no idea they could qualify for SSDI on top of their VA benefits,” Buchanan said.“When we evaluate a case, we look at the full picture to help identify every possible source of earned income. Dual eligibility is a key part of that.”

This level of expert support is especially important for veterans, who are uniquely eligible for both VA compensation and SSDI. Unlike civilians, veterans may qualify for income from both programs-recognizing their military service and civilian work history. This dual eligibility can offer greater financial stability and long-term support.

Allsup is uniquely positioned to assist with both VA appeals and SSDI claims, helping veterans avoid conflicting information, unnecessary delays or missed opportunities.

Accredited Support With Proven Results

With more than 13 years of experience and a 97% success rate among veterans who complete the process with AVA, Allsup has helped more than 2,500 veterans nationwide receive the service-connected benefits they earned.

AVA's VA-accredited Claims Agents help veterans:



Determine the best appeal path.

Prepare accurate and well-supported appeals.

Avoid potential delays and procedural errors. Coordinate multiple service-connected conditions.

Veterans who received a denial or low rating in 2025 and have not yet filed an appeal are encouraged to contact Allsup Veterans Appeals. Free consultations are available, and there is no upfront cost. AVA receives payment only if the appeal is successful.

If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call (888) 320-6891 or visit .

