Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta Lay Foundation Stone For Road, Drainage Project In Najafgarh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Nangloi-Najafgarh road strengthening and drainage construction project.

The project will directly benefit lakhs of residents of West Delhi as this area has been grappling with severe problems during the monsoon, including waterlogging, overflowing drains, pothole-ridden roads and chronic traffic congestion, said an official.

Once the project is completed, drainage across the entire corridor will improve, roads will be upgraded, and commuters will get significant relief from traffic bottlenecks, he said.

On the occasion, Saxena said that the day was extremely significant for the people of Nangloi and Najafgarh, as their long-standing demand was finally being fulfilled.

He said that the Delhi Government had taken concrete steps to resolve the serious problems residents had faced for decades.

He informed that works to strengthen the Nangloi–Najafgarh Road, along with the construction of drainage infrastructure, were being initiated at a cost of Rs 64 crore. This would bring a positive change in the lives of the people and provide relief from pollution, traffic congestion and waterlogging.

The Lieutenant Governor recalled that in September 2024, he had visited several areas, including Mundka, Nangloi, Kanjhawala, Phirni Road and Rohtak Road, where the situation was extremely dilapidated.

Sewage water was flowing on the roads, the roads were damaged, and conditions were miserable due to potholes and filth.

He had then directed the government to take immediate corrective action. However, due to neglect by the previous government, the work could not progress.

Praising the Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, he said that the present government had accorded priority to this project.

He stated that the project was not limited to road strengthening alone, but also included construction of footpaths, a central verge and drainage infrastructure.

Improved road conditions would not only enhance traffic management and reduce accidents, but also significantly bring down dust and pollution levels, he said, expressing confidence that the development initiatives underway in Delhi would lead to sustainable and positive change in the times to come.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the project was a major gift for the citizens of West Delhi. She thanked the LG for his guidance and participation in this development initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the road and drainage system had been neglected for years under previous governments. However, over the past 11 months, her government had accorded the highest priority to resolving Delhi's basic infrastructural problems. The commencement of this permanent solution in the area was a result of that commitment.

She said that the Delhi Government was working on improving the city's entire drainage and stormwater management system using new and modern approaches. Several major trunk drain projects had been launched.