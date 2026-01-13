Gnanavel Raja: Suriya Silently Enquired About My Problem And Stood By Me

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Well known Tamil film producer Gnanavel Raja, whose film 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' is slated to hit screens on January 14 after facing a lot of financial hurdles, has now disclosed that actor Suriya had silently enquired about his problems and had stood by him.

Speaking in the pre-release event of the film that was held on Tuesday, Gnanavel Raja said, "Some films of ours did not do well and there was a lot of negativity spread. People said that Gnanavel Raja had become this and that. Nothing has happened. We are very much here. Cinema is a profession where we are happy and we also make people happy. But in such a field as this, there is toxicity and negativity."

The producer then went on to thank five people who had stood by him. Among these, he named actor Suriya first.

"People will come on stage, call me a younger brother or an elder brother and shed tears. However, later on, they will leave me stranded on the road. Without doing any of this and without showing any tension whatsoever, actor Suriya supported me. He silently enquired what my problem was and stood by me. I don't know if another hero can show so much care on another human being and wish for his well being. I wish to thank Suriya anna at this time. He gave me courage to handle the tough processes I had to handle and rendered all the help that I required," Gnanavel Raja shared.

It may be recalled that well known production house Studio Green, which is producing the film, had announced the film's release date in a statement recently. It had said, "Our film Vaa Vaathiyaar was originally scheduled for release in December. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the film could not be released as planned. We are now happy to announce that Vaa Vaathiyaar will release worldwide on January 14, as a Pongal festive release, a time that perfectly reflects togetherness, joy, and celebration."

The makers also went on to say, "We extend our heartfelt best wishes to all the films releasing alongside 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', and to every film arriving in the months ahead. May every story find its audience, and may our industry continue to grow stronger as we all strive to entertain."

The censor board has already cleared the commercial entertainer with a U/A certificate.

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film opposite Karthi. Apart from Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, will also feature a host of actors including Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.