Chirag Paswan Targets Oppn, Questions Tejashwi's Silence And Congress-RJD Rift At Makar Sankranti Event

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas President and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan, launched a sharp attack on the Bihar Grand Alliance during a Makar Sankranti celebration in Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking at a traditional Dahi-Chura feast, Chirag Paswan commented extensively on Bihar politics, the internal situation within the Opposition alliance, and the political developments in West Bengal.

Raising questions over growing discontent within the Grand Alliance, the Union Minister took a jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, particularly the latter's statement that he would remain silent for the first 100 days of the new government in the state.

"What kind of democracy is this where the Opposition itself chooses silence?" Chirag Paswan asked.

"Were you appointed as Leader of the Opposition just to stay quiet? If Tejashwi Yadav wants to remain silent, he should hand over the responsibility to someone else," he added.

Referring to the absence of MLAs at the Dahi-Chura feast organised by the State Congress President Rajesh Ram, Chirag Paswan said it clearly reflects internal unrest within the Opposition in Bihar.

"When MLAs don't attend even their own party's programme, it shows that everything is not well," he added.

According to the LJP-RV Chief, resentment among the RJD and Congress MLAs over alliance dynamics is now coming out in the open.

Taking a broader political stand, Chirag Paswan also condemned attempts to divide the country on the basis of language.

"Languages are friends, not enemies," he said, criticising leaders who freely use foreign languages but hesitate to respect Indian languages.

He asserted that the NDA government is moving forward with the inclusive philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

In West Bengal, Chirag Paswan expressed strong displeasure over attacks on central probe agencies and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's confrontation with them.

"It does not suit a Chief Minister to personally stand in front of central agencies," he said.

"If there is nothing to hide, then why such anxiety and panic?" he asked.

Chirag Paswan claimed that public sentiment in West Bengal is changing and asserted that the NDA is heading towards a major political victory in the state.

His remarks on Makar Sankranti added fresh momentum to political debates, especially amid visible cracks within the Opposition-led alliance and escalating confrontations in national politics.