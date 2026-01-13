After Meet With Macron's Advisor, PM Modi Says Indiafrance Ties Expanding Into Innovation, Tech

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel Bonne, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral ties.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to X to express his satisfaction over the interaction.

"Delighted to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron. Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India–France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains. Encouraging to see our collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and education, especially as we mark the India–France Year of Innovation,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He added that the two sides also exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues and expressed anticipation for President Macron's forthcoming visit to India.

Bonne's meeting with the Prime Minister came against the backdrop of the 38th India–France Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired earlier in the day by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the French official in New Delhi. The dialogue reaffirmed the depth and breadth of the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the strategic dialogue reviewed the full spectrum of India–France cooperation, including security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear energy. Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing collaboration through joint development and innovation, aligned with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The discussions also focused on the evolving geopolitical landscape and key regional and international issues of shared concern. Emphasising the need for closer coordination, India and France underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation to address emerging global security challenges and to promote peace and stability, the MEA said.

Preparations for the forthcoming visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India were also reviewed during the dialogue, say sources. Both sides expressed confidence that the visit would further strengthen bilateral ties and expand strategic engagement, they added.

During his visit, Bonne also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This reflected the high-level political engagement between the two countries. Their shared commitment to advancing the strategic partnership was also highlighted by this visit.

Meanwhile, geopolitical experts view the India–France Strategic Dialogue as a key pillar supporting a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Analysts believe that deeper cooperation across defence, counter-terrorism, space, nuclear energy, and emerging technologies will enhance strategic autonomy, balance regional power dynamics, and contribute significantly to long-term regional and global stability.