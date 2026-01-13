Creative Energy Welcomes Greg Pollard To The Board As Gordon Barefoot Retires

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Energy (or“the Company”) today announced Mr. Greg Pollard, a seasoned executive with decades of experience in energy, finance and technology, has joined its Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Pollard succeeds Mr. Gordon Barefoot, who recently retired from the Board following five years of service.

Mr. Pollard has more than 40 years of experience serving in leadership positions, including as a partner at Ernst & Young LLP. He brings extensive expertise in corporate governance, financial strategy and energy innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg to our Board of Directors,” said Mike Crawley, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Creative Energy.“Greg's impressive track record and deep understanding of the energy sector strongly align with our vision for the future. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to drive innovation and sustainability in district energy.”

Mr. Pollard is stepping into the role left open following Mr. Barefoot's retirement. Mr. Barefoot joined Creative Energy's Board of Directors in 2021, bringing more than four decades of deep industry expertise and experience serving in several executive and board member roles, including with Corix Infrastructure Inc., Terasen Inc. and Ernst & Young. His strategic insights and financial acumen have helped to guide the company's mission to deliver innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

“Gordon's contributions to Creative Energy have been extensive,” said Crawley, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Creative Energy.“His leadership, support and vision have helped shape our path forward, and we are deeply grateful for his service.”

Mr. Barefoot retired in November 2025, while Mr. Pollard officially joined the Board on January 1, 2026.

FAQ

What is Creative Energy's mission?

Creative Energy is dedicated to advancing sustainable community energy solutions across Canada and the United States. With over 55 years of reliability, the Company focuses on designing, building, owning and operating innovative district energy systems that drive decarbonization and set new standards for sustainability.

What is district energy and how does Creative Energy use it?

District energy is a centralized system that provides heating, cooling and hot water to multiple buildings from a single energy source. Creative Energy leverages cutting-edge technologies such as geoexchange and sewer-heat recovery to deliver efficient, low-carbon energy to over 45 million square feet of real estate.

What are some of Creative Energy's projects?

Creative Energy has led transformative projects such as developing Canada's largest geoexchange energy system at Oakridge in Vancouver and providing a low-carbon district energy system for Thompson Rivers University, one of Canada's most sustainable universities. These initiatives showcase the Company's commitment to decarbonization and sustainable urban development.

