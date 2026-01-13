Bamboo Rose Expands Enterprise Reach And Engagement With Anteriad

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anteriad delivers consistent, high-quality account engagement for the global retail technology leader

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing solutions, today announced sustained positive growth for Bamboo Rose, an award winning global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions that provides a platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers to manage the entire product and supply chain lifecycle.

“Anteriad's demand generation campaigns have consistently delivered the highest quality and engaged contacts than other solutions on the market today,” said Elizabeth Damioli, Demand Generation Manager at Bamboo Rose. Adding,““The results we've seen with Anteriad's programmatic display and content syndication have been crucial in building, retaining, and nurturing our marketing funnel at Bamboo Rose.”

Bamboo Rose had three primary objectives with Anteriad: to improve marketing ROI, generate high-quality, relevant leads and enhance audience engagement and personalization at scale. To reach these objectives, the company consolidated its marketing funnel under Anteriad, specifically content syndication and programmatic, to improve lead quality, simplify operations, and drive stronger engagement across key accounts. Anteriad became a true extension of the Bamboo Rose marketing team, delivering the precision and partnership needed to manage campaigns efficiently and at scale.

Anteriad's full-funnel demand generation programs quickly became a core driver of Bamboo Rose's digital strategy, delivering immediate performance gains and sustained momentum across priority enterprise accounts.

By automating and scaling demand generation across large buying groups, Anteriad eliminated hours of manual effort while enabling more precise engagement across roles and stages of the funnel. Prospects were routed into personalized nurture paths based on demonstrated interest, supporting higher-quality engagement and long, complex sales cycles.

Across programmatic activation, Anteriad delivered higher efficiency and stronger performance than previous providers, expanding reach and deepening engagement within Bamboo Rose's target account universe.

A 40 percent increase in web traffic compared to previous programmatic partners

A 60 percent lift in click-through rates across programmatic campaigns Consistent, month-over-month demand generation, including reliable lead volume aligned to target account

Together, these programs enabled Bamboo Rose to consolidate paid digital efforts with one trusted partner, improving operational efficiency, performance visibility, and ROI across awareness and engagement initiatives. During subsequent budget reductions, Anteriad remained a non-negotiable investment, reinforcing the measurable business impact and confidence established between teams.

“Bamboo Rose operates in a complex enterprise environment with large buying groups and long sales cycles,” said Peter Larkin, Chief Revenue Officer at Anteriad.“By unifying their demand generation efforts under a single, full-funnel strategy, we helped them scale engagement, improve performance quickly, and sustain momentum even in a constrained budget environment.”

