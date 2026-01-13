Mark Your Calendar: Hong Kong To Host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 After Historic Double Win

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's been a banner year for Hong Kong's restaurant, bar and hospitality scene. Fresh off its historic achievement, in which venues in Hong Kong became the first to receive both The World's Best Bar and The World's Best Hotel titles the same year, Hong Kong will host the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 award ceremony on March 25, 2026 (Wednesday) for the first time.

The announcement represents a milestone for Hong Kong and underscores its position as one of the world's most exciting gastronomic capitals with its global influences, East-meets-West spirit, and a long-standing culture of innovation. The prestigious ceremony will bring together top chefs, restaurateurs, and industry leaders from across Asia to celebrate the region's finest culinary talent.

Mr. Anthony Lau, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), stated,“We are thrilled to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in Hong Kong this March for the very first time, highlighting the deepening partnership between HKTB and 50 Best. Hong Kong has long been one of the most sought-after dining destinations in the world, blending culinary cultures from around the globe to offer diverse and exciting gastronomic experiences. In 2025, our city made history as venues in Hong Kong were crowned The World's Best Bar, Bar Leone, and The World's Best Hotel, Rosewood Hong Kong, making it the first city to claim two global No. 1 titles on 50 Best lists in the same year. These accolades underscore Hong Kong's leading position in the international gastronomy and hospitality sectors.”

Looking forward to the first-ever Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in Hong Kong, Mr. Lau continues,“In light of these remarkable achievements, we look forward to welcoming top chefs, representatives from the culinary industry, and tastemakers from across Asia to Hong Kong this March to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our region's culinary scene.”

Hong Kong's Historic Double Win

Hong Kong's dual No. 1 titles – Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar 2025 and Rosewood Hong Kong as The World's Best Hotel 2025 – topped off an extraordinary year for the city. This recognition reflects Hong Kong's extraordinary talent and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of taste, technique, and hospitality.

For Lorenzo Antinori, founder of Bar Leone, Hong Kong's recognition reflects the city's creative momentum:“Being recognised as The World's Best Bar is an incredible honour, and it is especially rewarding to see Hong Kong shine on the global stage, making it even more meaningful. The city's creative energy, diversity, and international spirit constantly inspire how we craft and reimagine our cocktails.”

Hugo Montanari, Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong and K11 Artus, noted that Rosewood's win also reflects the city's unique strengths:“Being named the World's Best Hotel is a true honour that speaks to the passion and dedication of our team and the enduring spirit of Hong Kong. We are proud to represent this extraordinary city on the global stage through genuine hospitality and unwavering excellence. Our ongoing commitment to creating transformative journeys that connect people and place continues to shape a modern expression of luxury-one inspired by discovery, authenticity, and purpose.”

Hong Kong's culinary landscape boasts impressive achievements in food, beverage, and hospitality, recognised by international awards ranging including the 50 Best rankings. From fine dining and innovative tasting menus to beloved cha chaan tengs, artisanal cocktail bars, and luxury hotels redefining the guest experience, the city's offerings are both deep and diverse.



Looking ahead to 2026

Following The Chairman and Wing securing number 2 and 3 respectively in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, Hong Kong further solidifies its status as a regional culinary standout. With the 2026 award ceremony coming up in March, the city is preparing to host a week of celebrations, collaborations, and industry gatherings that will spotlight the city's role as a culinary hub. The awards will not only honour Asia's top restaurants but also highlight Hong Kong's contributions to the region's gastronomic evolution.

For travellers considering 2026 getaways, Hong Kong offers a unique opportunity: dine at some of Asia's top restaurants, sip cocktails at the World's Best Bar and stay at the World's Best Hotel – all in one trip.

For travellers considering 2026 getaways, Hong Kong offers a unique opportunity: dine at some of Asia's top restaurants, sip cocktails at the World's Best Bar and stay at the World's Best Hotel – all in one trip.

