Toronto's Largest Black Futures Month Festival, KUUMBA, Returns To Harbourfront Centre This February

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 31st edition of KUUMBA returns February 1–28, 2026 with month-long programming celebrating Black creativity, culture and futures

Toronto, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON - From February 1–28, 2026, Harbourfront Centre presents the 31st edition of KUUMBA, presented by TD Bank Group through the TD Ready Commitment. KUUMBA 2026 celebrates the myriad achievements and creative brilliance of Black communities, amplifying Afro-Caribbean and Canadian artists in future-focused dialogue within a dynamic global context.

“For more than three decades, KUUMBA has been a vital platform for Black voices, ideas and artistic excellence,” says Diana Webley, Senior Arts & Culture Manager and Co-Curator of KUUMBA.“Rooted in creativity and critical reflection, the festival fosters community connection and dialogue while actively shaping Black futures through artistic expression and cultural exchange. Through our KUUMBA 365 initiative, this commitment now extends beyond the annual festival, offering year-round programming that deepens engagement and nurtures emerging artists, sustaining meaningful cultural conversations throughout the year.”

Guided by the theme Sounds of Blackness, the month-long festival features multidisciplinary programming spanning music, literature, dance, theatre, film, wellness, visual art, family programming and masterclasses, creating space for community, reflection and celebration.

“Sounds of Blackness invites audiences to listen deeply to Black creativity as a living and evolving force shaped by history and propelled toward the future,” says Pam Briz, Arts & Culture Manager and Co-Curator of KUUMBA.

KUUMBA 2026 also highlights Afro-Francophone voices, reflecting the richness of Black expression across languages, regions and diasporas, with programming that centres Francophone artists and audiences from across Canada and beyond.

TD Bank Group adds:“TD has a long-standing dedication to supporting Black communities across our footprint, providing funding to organizations like Harbourfront Centre's KUUMBA Festival that help increase access to tools and resources for Black artists, creatives and changemakers. We're proud to support organizations like Harbourfront Centre's KUUMBA Festival that work to break down barriers and foster inclusive spaces for all.”

Throughout February, KUUMBA 2026 will present a mix of free and ticketed programming across Harbourfront Centre's waterfront campus, including signature events and community partnerships such as:

. Ekow Nimako's Building Black AMORPHIA: Spiritual Starships, a new visual art series by the Ghanaian Canadian multidisciplinary artist and LEGO® sculptor

. Afro-Franco Music Showcase, presented in partnership with Batuki Music Society, an evening celebrating Afro-Francophone sound and culture featuring performances by Carine au Micro, Naxx Bitota and Boubé

. A Jimmy Cliff Tribute Concert featuring Jay Douglas and the All Stars

. Sean Jones: The Love. Affair. & Afterparty with BELLOSOUND

. KUUMBA 365: Sounds of Blackness, featuring musical interpretations by Dennis Passley, Dwight Jones and Larnell Lewis, presented in partnership with The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery

. CineFEMME Film Series, presented by CaribbeanTales Media Group

. A Black Panther in the Great White North, a play reading and workshop by Darren Anthony

. Hollywood Jade Presents: DIVA, a celebration of drag's roots in iconic female impersonation

. KUUMBA Family Sundays, DJ Skate Nights and wellness programming

For the most up-to-date schedules, event details and additional information, including Francophone programming highlights, audiences are encouraged to visit HarbourfrontCentre.

About Harbourfront Centre

Harbourfront Centre is an international centre for contemporary arts, culture and ideas and a registered charitable not-for-profit organization operating a 10-acre campus on Toronto's central waterfront. Harbourfront Centre presents year-round programming across arts, culture, recreation and learning, championing contemporary Canadian artists while fostering local and global cultural exchange.

Media Contact

Morganne Campbell

Harbourfront Centre

...

437-771-4562

Attachments



Ekow Nimako's Building Black AMORPHIA: Spiritual Starships KUUMBA 365

CONTACT: Morganne Campbell Harbourfront Centre 4377714562...