Medicalistics Launches Ezportltm: A Secure, Paperless Request Platform For Correctional Healthcare
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Say goodbye to lost forms, delayed responses, and audit headaches. With eZportlTM, correctional facilities can now streamline inmate sick calls, medical requests, and grievances through a secure, web-based system that reduces paperwork, speeds up care, and improves compliance. Developed by Medicalistics -a leading innovator in correctional healthcare technology-eZportlTM replaces outdated manual processes with a fully automated, trackable, and regulation-ready solution.
In correctional facilities across the country, staff spend countless hours managing sick calls, medication refill requests, and grievances by hand. This paper-based process causes delays, increases risk, and contributes to staff burnout. eZportlTM transforms this experience by enabling inmates to submit requests directly from tablets or kiosks, while clinical and administrative staff triage, track, and respond-faster, safer, and without the paper shuffle.
“eZportlTM is a game-changer for correctional healthcare,” said Chris Russell, CEO of Medicalistics.“We designed it to eliminate the chaos of paper-based workflows, reduce risk, and give staff real-time visibility-all while supporting compliance and improving care outcomes. It's not just about saving time-it's about giving facilities the tools to operate smarter and safer.”
Key Benefits of eZportlTM:
1. Digitized Workflows, Reduced Risk
Inmate requests for sick calls, grievances, and medication refills are fully digitized-speeding up processing, minimizing miscommunication, and lowering the risk of escalation or liability.
2. Transparent, Trackable, Auditable
Every step is logged automatically. eZportlTM creates a complete audit trail that supports internal monitoring, improves accountability, and ensures regulatory compliance.
3. Seamless Integration and Cures Act Compliance
eZportlTM is vendor-agnostic and integrates easily with existing EHR systems. It supports compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act, promoting secure access to electronic health information, interoperability, and transparency.
Now Available
eZportlTM is available for immediate deployment in correctional and public health environments. Medicalistics offers personalized demos and custom ROI analyses to help facilities understand the time savings, cost reductions, and care improvements possible with eZportlTM.
To learn more or schedule a demo, visit:
About Medicalistics
Medicalistics creates technology that empowers care and safeguards both patients and providers-especially in demanding environments like corrections and public health systems. Their collaborative implementation process includes tailored assessments, strategic planning, on-site support, and sustained partnership to ensure real-world success.
