American Case Management Association Opens Registration For The 2026 National Conference

Little Rock, AR, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Case Management Association (ACMA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 33rd Annual National Case Management and Transitions of Care Conference & 27th Annual ACMA Meeting, taking place April 20–23, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. This must-attend event brings together case management and transitions of care professionals from across the country for three days of education, networking, innovation, and inspiration.

What to Expect

The 2026 ACMA National Conference is the premier event for case managers, social workers, physicians, health plan professionals, and others supporting care delivery and coordination. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Network and exchange insights with peers from across the care continuum



Explore the latest innovations, tools, and best practices improving patient outcomes Participate in dynamic discussions about emerging trends and strategies shaping the future of case management and transitions of care

This year's conference will offer a comprehensive learning experience designed to foster both personal and professional growth, bringing together education, experiences, and meaningful connections.

Why Attend?

Over the course of three days, attendees will enjoy a robust schedule filled with engaging programming and interactive formats, including:

Learning Exchanges

Platinum Sessions



Accelerated Learning Solution Rooms

Whether you are a seasoned leader or new to the profession, the conference's diverse educational offerings are tailored to meet a wide range of learning needs. Sessions are designed to enhance skills, elevate patient and member interactions, and support the expanding roles of case management, health plan, and transitions of care professionals.



Additional highlights include networking opportunities, product demonstrations, and dedicated time to relax and connect with peers in an energizing environment.

Topics Covered

Educational sessions will explore today's most relevant and timely topics, including:

Social Determinants of Health

Care Transitions & Community Collaboration

Health Plan/Provider Coordination

Technology & AI

Pediatric and Maternal Care Strategies

Physician Advisor & Case Management Collaboration

Workforce Resiliency & Leadership Development

Research & Innovation



Patient-Centric Care & Engagement ...and much more!

This year's national conference will be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott, 8701 World Center Drive, Orlando, Florida 32821. Experience the excitement at the Orlando World Center Marriott, just moments from Walt Disney World. Attendees can enjoy water slides, a lazy river, poolside cabanas, a championship 18-hole golf course, a full-service spa, and 10 onsite award-winning restaurants.

Exhibition & Sponsorship Opportunities

The ACMA National Conference features the nation's largest case management and transitions of care exhibit hall, offering unparalleled opportunities for solution providers. Exhibitors can:

Connect with highly qualified leads

Build and strengthen business relationships



Demonstrate innovative products and services Engage in unprecedented networking with health care decision makers

Organizations interested in exhibiting or sponsoring can learn more about opportunities to showcase their solutions and engage directly with decision-makers across the care continuum.

Don't miss the case management and transitions of care event of the year. Registration is now open for the ACMA 2026 National Conference in Orlando. Secure your spot and join peers from across the nation for an inspiring and impactful experience by visiting ACMA's website to register and explore conference details: acmaweb/national

