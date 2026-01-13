PRAGATI Succeeds In Fast-Tracking 382 Mega Infra Projects Worth Rs 85 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Centre's flagship platform PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) has significantly accelerated India's development by fast-tracking projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday

Under PRAGATI, 382 major national projects have been systematically reviewed and closely monitored, significantly reducing delays and cost overruns, the statement said.

PRAGATI expedites projects, schemes, and grievance redressal through direct, real-time review by the Prime Minister, in partnership with states and Union Ministries. The platform is a strong example of how digital governance can translate intent into real, visible progress, the statement said.

Launched in 2015 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PRAGATI reflects a push to break bureaucratic inertia, strengthen a Team India approach across the Centre and states, and build a culture where decisions are time-bound, follow-through is expected, and outcomes are measured. Several long-pending projects initiated by previous governments were also taken up under the PRAGATI platform and subsequently unlocked or completed. These include the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge (conceived in 1997), the Navi Mumbai International Airport (conceptualised in 1997), and the Bhilai Steel Plant modernisation (approved in 2007), among various others, the statement pointed out.

Large time and cost overruns had long been a persistent challenge in India's public projects and schemes. To address this issue across all levels of government, the Prime Minister conceptualised PRAGATI as a comprehensive solution. PRAGATI is a distinctive, integrated, and interactive platform designed to both resolve grievances of and to monitor and review key programmes and projects of the Centre, along with projects highlighted by state governments.

The PRAGATI platform uniquely brings together three modern technologies -- digital data management, video conferencing, and geo-spatial technology. Through this system, the Prime Minister can directly engage with Central and State officials concerned, supported by complete information and up-to-date visual evidence from project sites. This initiative also represents an innovative step in e-governance and exemplifies the principles of good governance.

PRAGATI draws its inspiration from SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology). SWAGAT was then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi's brainchild, launched in April 2003, and one of India's early, technology-enabled platforms of its kind for grievance redressal.