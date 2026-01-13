Good Grants Launches Secure, Privacy-First AI Tools To Revolutionise Grantmaking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Good Grants, a global leader in grant management software, today announced the launch of its new suite of secure, privacy-first AI tools, purpose-built to help grantmakers work more efficiently, fairly and at scale-without compromising data protection or confidentiality.

“AI is transforming the way organisations work, but for grantmakers, privacy and compliance are non-negotiable,” said Richard de Nys, Managing Director of Good Grants.“Rather than asking how AI could be added quickly, we asked how it could be added meaningfully: to power good grantmaking and increase impact-safely and securely.”

AI that prioritises trust and purpose

Unlike many technology providers that rely on third-party processing, Good Grants' AI tools operate entirely within the company's own secure virtual private cloud (VPC). This ensures that all grantmaking data remains private, fully compliant and never leaves the Good Grants environment.

“Security, privacy and governance are built into every layer of our system,” de Nys said.“We wanted to give grantmakers confidence that they can use AI responsibly, knowing their data remains protected at all times.”

The AI capabilities are completely optional and opt-in, allowing organisations to maintain total control over what data is accessible to AI, who can configure its use and who can view its outputs. Users can also choose the LLM models they trust, such as Claude Sonnet, GPT OSS, Qwen3 and more, depending on location.

Introducing AI fields

The first feature in the new suite, AI fields, enables grant managers and program administrators to ask natural-language questions and instantly generate insights, directly within the Good Grants platform. This could include summarising applications, generating feedback for grantees, or performing complex queries such as calculating allocations or identifying outstanding reports.

“AI fields are designed to make grantmaking easier and smarter,” de Nys said.“You can analyse, summarise or extract insights from application data in seconds, all within your existing workflows.”

Responsible innovation for the long term

Good Grants emphasises that its AI tools are not about chasing trends, but about building a sustainable and responsible AI framework that grows with the evolving needs of the grantmaking community.

“We've always prioritised substance over novelty,” said de Nys.“Our AI roadmap reflects that. Every future feature will be developed with the same focus on fairness, safety and real-world usefulness.”

The introduction of AI fields marks the beginning of an expanding family of intelligent, compliant tools designed to enhance decision-making, streamline operations and promote equitable grantmaking.

About Good Grants

Good Grants is an internationalised grantmaking platform that helps small to medium-sized grantmakers around the world affordably accept, manage and fund good grant applications, their way.