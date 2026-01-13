Crude Oil Prices Hit Seven-Week High As Supply Concerns Grow

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The price of crude oil is at its highest level since November as concerns grow about global supplies.

Brent crude, the international standard, is up 2% and trading at $65.06 U.S. a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the U.S. benchmark, is also up 2% and trading at $60.60 U.S. per barrel.

The sharp rise in crude prices comes amid unrest in Iran and after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on any countries "doing business" with the Islamic Republic.

Trump's latest tariff threat could inflame tensions with China, the world's top crude importer and the buyer of 90% of Iran's oil exports.

Oil prices are already up nearly 5% this year after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and took control of the world's biggest crude reserves.

The increase has buoyed the stocks of leading oil companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE: $XOM), Chevron (NYSE: $CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: $COP).

Energy and commodities analysts say they expect crude oil prices to rise further in coming months a geopolitical uncertainty grows, upending forecasts and supplies.

Many analysts say the situation in Iran, where mass protests have erupted, poses a particular threat to the outlook for crude.

Throughout 2025, oil prices trended lower as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) steadily increased supply.