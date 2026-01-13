403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Announced record quarterly production, recoveries, and throughput at its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2025. The company announces record silver production of 1.37 million ounces up 2% from Q3-2025. Also, December 2025 record silver production at Zgounder of 545,491 oz with mill feed grade of 147g/t grams per tonne silver. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $23.95.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment