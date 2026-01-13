Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Announced record quarterly production, recoveries, and throughput at its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco for the three-month period ended December 31st, 2025. The company announces record silver production of 1.37 million ounces up 2% from Q3-2025. Also, December 2025 record silver production at Zgounder of 545,491 oz with mill feed grade of 147g/t grams per tonne silver. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $23.95.

