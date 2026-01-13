Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Spin Master Corp.: Announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Spin Master will report its financial results in the morning prior to market open. Spin Master Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $20.19.

