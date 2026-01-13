403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp.: Will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Tuesday, January 20, before markets open. Selim Bassoul, Executive Chairman, and Roslane Aouameur, Chief Financial Officer, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.33.
